Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VALE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Vale SA (Symbol: VALE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.52, changing hands as high as $17.54 per share. Vale SA shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VALE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VALE's low point in its 52 week range is $11.16 per share, with $23.175 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.43.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.