Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UUUU

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.44, changing hands as high as $6.54 per share. Energy Fuels Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UUUU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UUUU's low point in its 52 week range is $4.69 per share, with $8.245 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.53.
