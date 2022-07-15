Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UTZ

In trading on Friday, shares of Utz Brands Inc (Symbol: UTZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.17, changing hands as high as $15.23 per share. Utz Brands Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UTZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UTZ's low point in its 52 week range is $12.06 per share, with $23.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.13.

