Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UTHR

In trading on Monday, shares of United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $193.97, changing hands as high as $217.85 per share. United Therapeutics Corp shares are currently trading up about 11.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UTHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UTHR's low point in its 52 week range is $158.38 per share, with $218.375 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $210.14.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.