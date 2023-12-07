Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UTG

In trading on Thursday, shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund (Symbol: UTG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.91, changing hands as high as $27.00 per share. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UTG's low point in its 52 week range is $23.24 per share, with $30.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.95.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.