Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UTG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund (Symbol: UTG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.06, changing hands as high as $34.18 per share. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UTG's low point in its 52 week range is $30.76 per share, with $36.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.13.

