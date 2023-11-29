Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - USRT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the USRT ETF (Symbol: USRT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.88, changing hands as high as $50.01 per share. USRT shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USRT's low point in its 52 week range is $43.76 per share, with $56.7499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.81.

