Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - USRT

In trading on Friday, shares of the USRT ETF (Symbol: USRT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.88, changing hands as high as $54.01 per share. USRT shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USRT's low point in its 52 week range is $44.80 per share, with $67.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.98.

