Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - URI

In trading on Thursday, shares of United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $123.44, changing hands as high as $132.80 per share. United Rentals Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of URI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, URI's low point in its 52 week range is $94.28 per share, with $142.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.20.

