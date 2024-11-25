Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - URBN

In trading on Monday, shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.44, changing hands as high as $40.93 per share. Urban Outfitters, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of URBN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, URBN's low point in its 52 week range is $32.02 per share, with $48.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.75.

