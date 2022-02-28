Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - URA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Uranium ETF (Symbol: URA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.16, changing hands as high as $23.77 per share. Uranium shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of URA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, URA's low point in its 52 week range is $16.76 per share, with $31.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.81.

