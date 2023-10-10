Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UNP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $206.44, changing hands as high as $207.04 per share. Union Pacific Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UNP's low point in its 52 week range is $183.69 per share, with $240.4799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $206.56. The UNP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: Cheap Oil Stocks Paying Dividends
Institutional Holders of NOPE
HDY Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.