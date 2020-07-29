Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UNF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Unifirst Corp (Symbol: UNF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $185.36, changing hands as high as $188.41 per share. Unifirst Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNF's low point in its 52 week range is $121.89 per share, with $217.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $188.08.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.