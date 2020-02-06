Markets
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ULTA

BNK Invest BNK Invest
In trading on Thursday, shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $291.58, changing hands as high as $293.39 per share. Ulta Beauty Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ULTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Ulta Beauty Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ULTA's low point in its 52 week range is $222 per share, with $368.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $293.05. The ULTA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

