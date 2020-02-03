Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UHAL

In trading on Monday, shares of AMERCO (Symbol: UHAL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $377.06, changing hands as high as $378.00 per share. AMERCO shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UHAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UHAL's low point in its 52 week range is $336.395 per share, with $426.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $375.99.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.