Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UFS

In trading on Friday, shares of Domtar Corp (Symbol: UFS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.70, changing hands as high as $39.86 per share. Domtar Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UFS's low point in its 52 week range is $31.72 per share, with $53.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.79.

