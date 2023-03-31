Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UFPI

In trading on Friday, shares of UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $79.68, changing hands as high as $79.72 per share. UFP Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UFPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UFPI's low point in its 52 week range is $64.125 per share, with $99.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.