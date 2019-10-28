Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UBS

In trading on Monday, shares of Ubs Group AG Registered Ordinary Shares (Symbol: UBS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.93, changing hands as high as $12.01 per share. Ubs Group AG Registered Ordinary Shares shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UBS's low point in its 52 week range is $10.12 per share, with $14.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.96.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.