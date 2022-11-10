Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UBS

In trading on Thursday, shares of UBS Group AG (Symbol: UBS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.05, changing hands as high as $17.46 per share. UBS Group AG shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UBS's low point in its 52 week range is $13.80 per share, with $21.485 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.46.
Also see: FNCH Average Annual Return
Funds Holding PRAX
RDNT Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.