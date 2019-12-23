Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UAA

In trading on Monday, shares of Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.63, changing hands as high as $21.65 per share. Under Armour Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UAA's low point in its 52 week range is $16.52 per share, with $27.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.55. The UAA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

