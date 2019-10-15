Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TXT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.16, changing hands as high as $50.30 per share. Textron Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TXT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TXT's low point in its 52 week range is $42.30 per share, with $67.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.49.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.