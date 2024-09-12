Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TXT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $86.78, changing hands as high as $86.88 per share. Textron Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TXT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TXT's low point in its 52 week range is $74.13 per share, with $97.335 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.73. The TXT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

