Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TXRH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $84.17, changing hands as high as $84.58 per share. Texas Roadhouse Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TXRH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TXRH's low point in its 52 week range is $68.58 per share, with $102.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.38.

