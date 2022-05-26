Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ternium S A (Symbol: TX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.22, changing hands as high as $44.26 per share. Ternium S A shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TX's low point in its 52 week range is $32.46 per share, with $56.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.13.

