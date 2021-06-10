Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TWOU

In trading on Thursday, shares of 2U Inc (Symbol: TWOU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.40, changing hands as high as $38.66 per share. 2U Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TWOU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TWOU's low point in its 52 week range is $28.45 per share, with $59.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.43.

