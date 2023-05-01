Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TVTX

In trading on Monday, shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TVTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.54, changing hands as high as $22.75 per share. Travere Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TVTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TVTX's low point in its 52 week range is $17.82 per share, with $29.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.61.

