Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TTE

In trading on Friday, shares of TotalEnergies SE (Symbol: TTE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.03, changing hands as high as $61.19 per share. TotalEnergies SE shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTE's low point in its 52 week range is $44.61 per share, with $65.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.15.

