Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TSN

In trading on Friday, shares of Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.52, changing hands as high as $60.24 per share. Tyson Foods Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSN's low point in its 52 week range is $52.23 per share, with $66.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.73. The TSN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

