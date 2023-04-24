Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TSLX

In trading on Monday, shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (Symbol: TSLX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.32, changing hands as high as $18.50 per share. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TSLX's low point in its 52 week range is $16.025 per share, with $23.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.44.
