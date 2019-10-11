Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TSE

In trading on Friday, shares of Trinseo SA (Symbol: TSE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.70, changing hands as high as $42.83 per share. Trinseo SA shares are currently trading up about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSE's low point in its 52 week range is $27.36 per share, with $61.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.78.

