Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TRU

In trading on Thursday, shares of TransUnion (Symbol: TRU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.22, changing hands as high as $67.22 per share. TransUnion shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRU's low point in its 52 week range is $50.32 per share, with $92.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.31.

