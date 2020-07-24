Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TRTN

In trading on Friday, shares of Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.38, changing hands as high as $34.24 per share. Triton International Ltd shares are currently trading up about 13.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRTN's low point in its 52 week range is $19.80 per share, with $40.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.00.

