Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TRP

In trading on Friday, shares of TC Energy Corp (TSX: TRP.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.44, changing hands as high as $61.77 per share. TC Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRP's low point in its 52 week range is $53.20 per share, with $68.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.69.

