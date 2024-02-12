Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TRC

In trading on Monday, shares of Tejon Ranch Co (Symbol: TRC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.67, changing hands as high as $16.87 per share. Tejon Ranch Co shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRC's low point in its 52 week range is $15.25 per share, with $20.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.72.

