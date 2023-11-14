Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TPX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.71, changing hands as high as $41.15 per share. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 9.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TPX's low point in its 52 week range is $30.49 per share, with $47.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.00.

