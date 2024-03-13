Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TPL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $1610.45, changing hands as high as $1610.78 per share. Texas Pacific Land Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TPL's low point in its 52 week range is $1266.21 per share, with $2000 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1610.78.

