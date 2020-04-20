Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TOU

In trading on Monday, shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSX: TOU.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.97, changing hands as high as $13.13 per share. Tourmaline Oil Corp shares are currently trading up about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOU's low point in its 52 week range is $6.73 per share, with $22.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.08.

