Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TOT

In trading on Friday, shares of Total SA (Symbol: TOT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.01, changing hands as high as $54.30 per share. Total SA shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOT's low point in its 52 week range is $47.70 per share, with $64.6748 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.