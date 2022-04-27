Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TOSBF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Toshiba CP (Symbol: TOSBF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.44, changing hands as high as $42.45 per share. Toshiba CP shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOSBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOSBF's low point in its 52 week range is $34.87 per share, with $46.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.45.

