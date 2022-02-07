Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TOSBF

In trading on Monday, shares of Toshiba CP (Symbol: TOSBF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.31, changing hands as high as $42.99 per share. Toshiba CP shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOSBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOSBF's low point in its 52 week range is $31.33 per share, with $46.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.50.

