Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TNET

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.68, changing hands as high as $61.99 per share. Trinet Group Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TNET's low point in its 52 week range is $48.69 per share, with $76.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.58.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.