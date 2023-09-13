Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TMUS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $141.70, changing hands as high as $142.14 per share. T-Mobile US Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TMUS's low point in its 52 week range is $124.9199 per share, with $154.3786 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $141.50. The TMUS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.