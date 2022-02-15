Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TMP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.38, changing hands as high as $81.41 per share. Tompkins Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TMP's low point in its 52 week range is $73.18 per share, with $92.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.25.

