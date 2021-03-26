Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TMO

In trading on Friday, shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $444.89, changing hands as high as $458.27 per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TMO's low point in its 52 week range is $270.405 per share, with $532.5709 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $457.67. The TMO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

