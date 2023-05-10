Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Toyota Motor Corp (Symbol: TM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $142.09, changing hands as high as $144.23 per share. Toyota Motor Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TM's low point in its 52 week range is $130.07 per share, with $170.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $143.62.

