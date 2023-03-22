Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TIPX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (Symbol: TIPX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.90, changing hands as high as $18.98 per share. SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TIPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TIPX's low point in its 52 week range is $18.19 per share, with $21.0099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.92.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EUXL
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HTZ
Institutional Holders of BSJF
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.