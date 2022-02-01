Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TILT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the TILT ETF (Symbol: TILT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $173.54, changing hands as high as $173.65 per share. TILT shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TILT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TILT's low point in its 52 week range is $149.6601 per share, with $184.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $173.97.

