Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - THS

In trading on Thursday, shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc (Symbol: THS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.47, changing hands as high as $49.82 per share. TreeHouse Foods Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of THS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, THS's low point in its 52 week range is $33.84 per share, with $67.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.38.

