Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.37, changing hands as high as $14.51 per share. Target Hospitality Corp shares are currently trading up about 14.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TH's low point in its 52 week range is $10.40 per share, with $18.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.43.

