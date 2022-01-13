Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TGNA

In trading on Thursday, shares of TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.24, changing hands as high as $19.40 per share. TEGNA Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TGNA's low point in its 52 week range is $14.51 per share, with $22.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.24.

